Dallas

Pro Football Hall of Famer Charles Haley Holds 5th Annual Thanksgiving Food Drive in Dallas

The meals will include a turkey and other traditional food items to prepare

Pro Football Hall of Famer and five-time Super Bowl Champion Charles Haley is holding his 5th annual Thanksgiving Food Drive through his Tackle Tomorrow foundation.

The food drive will provide meals to more than 2,000 families in the Dallas community.

Families with students attending Clinton P. Russell Elementary, Paul L. Dunbar Learning Center, H.I. Holland Elementary, and Whitney M. Young Jr. Elementary will receive meals.

The meals will include a turkey and other traditional food items to prepare.

This article tagged under:

DallasThanksgivingfood driveCharles Haley
