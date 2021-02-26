Prince Harry Reveals Which Actor He'd Want to Play Him on ‘The Crown'

The Duke of Sussex has an idea about who should play him when the hit show is ready to add an adult Prince Harry to the storyline — and it’s a good idea!

By Ree Hines

Seeing double? Prince Harry (left) feels "Billions" actor Damian Lewis (right) would be a good match for him on "The Crown."
Getty Images

Season four of the royal drama, “The Crown,” gave viewers a brief peek at a young Prince Harry as the plot focused on his parents’ rocky relationship. But there are still two more seasons of the hit series to go, and eventually, they’re going to need a grown-up Harry to tell the whole tale.

And the real Duke of Sussex knows just who should play the part — another noteworthy, London-born redhead.

During an appearance on “The Late Late Show” Thursday night, Harry told host James Corden that his pick is “Homeland” and “Billions” star Damian Lewis. It’s easy to see why when you see them side by side.

But there is one problem casting Lewis as the prince. Harry is just 36 years old, while Lewis is 50. Of course, when compared to Corden’s idea for the part of Harry’s brother, Prince William, that age gap doesn't seem like much of a hurdle.

After all, Corden, 42, named himself as right for the role.

“I think Damian Lewis as you and me as William, that’s casting,” Corden raved.

Harry responded dryly, noting that, "It's not great casting, but it is casting.”

All jokes aside, Harry took the opportunity to tell Corden just what he thought about “The Crown” and its portrayal of the British royal family.

"They don't pretend to be news," he said of the Netflix show. "It's fictional, but it's loosely based on the truth. Of course, it's not strictly accurate, but loosely, it gives you a rough idea about what that lifestyle, what the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else, what can come from that.”

So, he doesn’t have a problem with the series — at least not compared to other coverage he and his family have endured.

"I'm way more comfortable with 'The Crown' than I am seeing the stories written about my family or my wife or myself, because it's the difference between (one) that is obviously fiction, take it how you will, but (the other) is being reported on as fact, because you're supposedly news. I have a real issue with that."

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY:

