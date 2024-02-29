Prestonwood Montessori students make Black history come alive

Black History Month activities at Prestonwood Montessori School in Dallas ended with a living history project they call a 'living museum.'

Students researched prominent Black artists, athletes, politicians, and more to make their stories come to life.

"My name is Kamala Harris," 10-year-old Malia Van Liew told a group of students. "I'm the first African American woman to become Vice President."

Van Liew had her brown hair tucked behind her ears. She wore Harris' trademark pearl necklace and Chuck Taylor sneakers.

"These are what I'm known for," Van Liew said, speaking as the Vice President. "Fun fact about me is my mother is Indian and my father is Jamaican."

"Black history is American history. It's world history," event organizer and PTO Board Member Brittany Stubblefield-Engram said. "It's important for them to grow up and know why this is important."

Liam Hurms wore a suit jacket, sported glasses, and a mustache to become artist Henry Ossowa Tanner. "Because I'm an artist myself," Hurms said proudly.

Stubblefield-Engram's 5-year-old son, Legacy Engram, picked a living inspiration.

"When he said he wanted to be the Black Panther, I thought he meant like THE Black Panther," Stubblefield-Engram said. "But he wanted to be the director!"

"Hi, I'm Ryan Coogler," Engram said to a group of students gathered around him. "I'm a movie director. One of my movies is called Black Panther. It's about Black superheroes that live in Wakanda."

"When children are engaged in their learning, they remember it and it becomes more impactful," Stubblefield-Engram said. "I hope that they know that they, themselves, are a part of Black history and that they have created a Black future."

Van Liew said learning about the life of Kamala Harris and some of the things she fought for growing up, taught her something about herself.

"Anybody can grow up to be who they want to be," Van Liew said. "Even if it's around a time when people aren't treated as fairly."