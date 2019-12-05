Prescribed Burn of Vegetation at Wetland in Kaufman County

The North Texas Municipal Water District will be performing prescribed burns to address brush and heavy vegetation at the East Fork Water Reuse Project in Kaufman County.

The prescribed burns will take place over multiple days, beginning in December 2019 through February 2020. The timing and duration of the burns will depend on the local weather conditions.

These burns may be visible in the areas surrounding the wetland, likely those bound by FM 1389, FM 3039, Lewis Street, and the East Fork of the Trinity River.

Prescribed burns provide many benefits for the natural filtering process of river water by plants. They reduce brush and heavy thatch that prevent the growth of more desirable plant species. They also remove water-consuming plants to promote a new plant community, improve water flow quality, and enhance wildlife habitat diversity.

These annual burns are conducted in a safe and controlled manner in accordance with strict guidelines.

The North Texas Municipal Water District is coordinating these activities with the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office as well as area fire departments and police.