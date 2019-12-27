Pregnant CVS Clerk Shot During Robbery Now Recovering at Home With Baby

A CVS clerk, who was shot during a robbery, is now out of the hospital and recovering at home.

Orelia Hollins was pregnant at the time she was shot at the CVS store along Mockingbird Lane, near the SMU Campus.

Thankfully Hollins and her newborn son Cairo are both doing just fine.

We've blurred the baby's face for privacy reasons.

Someone shot Hollins while trying to rob the CVS store in November.

She was rushed to the hospital, where she had to have an emergency delivery to save the child.

Hollins said she and her baby are happy and healthy now.

Police are still looking for the shooter.

A surveillance camera caught glimpses of the robber.

CVS pharmacy is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.