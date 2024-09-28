Recalls

Pork skin products recalled due to undeclared allergen

The items were shipped to locations in Texas

By Dominga Gutierrez

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 46015” inside the USDA mark of inspection.
USDA

Pork Dynasty Inc., a company based out of Houston, is recalling approximately 469 pounds of ready-to-eat fried pork skin products due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Friday.

The product contains soy, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label's affected bags of Texarones.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

The following products are subject to recall, regardless of the product date:

  • 3.5-oz. plastic bags containing “TEXARONES BORN IN THE PHILIPPINES – MADE IN TEXAS FRIED OUT PORK FAT WITH ATTACHED SKIN SPICY.”
  • 2.5-oz. plastic bags containing “TEXARONES BORN IN THE PHILIPPINES – MADE IN TEXAS FRIED PORK SKIN SPICY.”
Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.
The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 46015” inside the USDA mark of inspection.
USDA
The products subject to recall bear the establishment number “EST. 46015” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The products subject to recall have the establishment number “EST. 46015” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

These items were shipped to retail and restaurant locations in Texas, according to the USDA.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Crime and Courts 2 hours ago

National Cold Case Month: Revisiting 3 local investigations that remain unsolved

Boeing 2 hours ago

Texas federal judge will hear arguments over Boeing's plead deal in a 737 Max case

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products., according to the USDA.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase, according to the USDA.

For more information, visit the FSIS website here.

This article tagged under:

Recalls
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us