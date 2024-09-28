Pork skin products recalled due to undeclared allergen

Pork Dynasty Inc., a company based out of Houston, is recalling approximately 469 pounds of ready-to-eat fried pork skin products due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Friday.

The product contains soy, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label's affected bags of Texarones.

The following products are subject to recall, regardless of the product date:

3.5-oz. plastic bags containing “TEXARONES BORN IN THE PHILIPPINES – MADE IN TEXAS FRIED OUT PORK FAT WITH ATTACHED SKIN SPICY.”

2.5-oz. plastic bags containing “TEXARONES BORN IN THE PHILIPPINES – MADE IN TEXAS FRIED PORK SKIN SPICY.”

USDA The products subject to recall bear the establishment number “EST. 46015” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

These items were shipped to retail and restaurant locations in Texas, according to the USDA.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products., according to the USDA.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase, according to the USDA.

For more information, visit the FSIS website here.