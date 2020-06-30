Police: Woman Shot in South Fort Worth, Suspect At-Large

A woman was shot during an incident in South Fort Worth on Monday night, police said.

Fort Worth Police and Fire responded to a shooting in the 200 block of West Mason Street at approximately 10:55 p.m.

According to police, when officers arrived, they located the female victim inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound to her upper body.

Police said a dark-colored SUV drove by the location, firing several shots at a vehicle that the victim and a witness had parked on the street.

After shooting at the victim's vehicle, the suspect drove away and fled the scene, police said.

Police said homicide detectives are continuing to investigate.