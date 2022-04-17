Police: Underage Male Shot in Fort Worth, Condition Unknown

One unidentified male juvenile’s condition is unknown after suffering a gunshot wound, Fort Worth police announced Sunday.

Officers were dispatched to the 2900 block of Las Vegas Trail in reference to a shooting shortly after 7 o’clock this evening. Upon arrival, police found the victim, an underage male.

The victim was transported to Cook Children’s Medical and his condition is unknown at this time. The Gang Unit is currently on scene and the investigation is still ongoing. There are no suspects in custody at this time.

