Police Seek Public’s Assistance in Dallas Homicide Investigation

The body of a 24-year-old woman was found in a field on Gibbons Drive in Dallas

By Hannah Jones

Police are asking for the public's assistance in their investigation of a Dallas murder.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a call about a body found in a field next to a business located at 19000 Gibbons Drive on Sunday, May 31 at approximately 10:17 p.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they found that the victim, 24-year-old Meghan Reana King, had been shot multiple times.

Anyone with information about this murder should contact Detective Abel Lopez, #7493, at 214-671-3676 or via email at abel.lopez@dallascityhall.com.

Those with information can also contact Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses.

