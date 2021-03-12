Dallas

Police Seek Help to Find Dallas Man Last Seen Thursday

By Logan McElroy

A picture of Otis Stewart's face
Dallas Police Department

Dallas police are asking for the public's help in locating 28-year-old Otis Stewart, a man they believe could be a potential danger to himself and others.

Stewart was last seen Thursday around 12:15 p.m. walking at 2328 St. Francis Avenue. He was wearing a gray shirt, black pants with white stripes, and white tennis shoes.

Stewart is a Black male with black hair and brown eyes who is 5 foot 10 inches and 190 pounds.

Police are asking people with additional information to contact 911 or (214) 671-4268.

