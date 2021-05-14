Fort Worth

Police Searching for Suspects Who Damaged Golf Carts at Country Club in Fort Worth

The Fort Worth Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying five suspects who damaged several golf carts last week.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, the incident occurred on May 5 between midnight and 2 a.m.

Five suspects forced their way through the garage door of a golf cart storage building at the Golf Club at Fossil Creek, police said.

Police said the suspects damaged three golf carts beyond repair.

Anyone with information about the five suspects is asked to call 817-392-3188.

