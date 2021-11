Police are searching for the person they say fired a gun inside Bruton Bazaar on Saturday.

One man was grazed by a bullet as he walked into the Bazaar, but was not transported to a hospital, Dallas police said.

Police said they were interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance footage in an attempt to identify the person who opened fire.

Bruton Bazaar is located at 2233 N. Prairie Creek Road.