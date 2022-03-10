Dallas Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 30-year-old woman from St. Louis who went missing nine days ago in Dallas.

Dana Holt was last caught on surveillance video at Eddie Bernice Johnson Union Station around noon on March 2.

Her sister Audrey Clay said the family doesn’t know why she took an Amtrak train from home the night before or who she would know in Dallas.

"I may not know my sister's intentions, but I know something is seriously wrong because my sister wouldn't just up and leave like that,” Clay said.

After learning about the video, Clay, her wife, and sister-in-law drove through the night from Missouri to look for Holt themselves.

Thursday, they blanketed the train station and surrounding areas with fliers, asking people to keep an eye out for Holt who is described as blonde, light-skinned, 5’8” and 270 pounds. She has a tattoo on both her chest and neck.

She said the video shows Holt, dressed in dark clothes, leaving the station with bags and a man family and friends don’t know.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

The day she arrived in Dallas, Holt called her grandmother and mother back in St. Louis.

"She was like, ‘Mom, he won't let me leave,’ and she was really upset and crying. And I'm like, ‘Who won't let you leave. Where are you?'" said Holt’s mother Deborah Holt.

Holt told them the man was getting out of the shower and she had to go.

"Nobody has had any contact with her since,” Clay said.

She said while her sister is normally active on social media, there has been no activity on her accounts.

According to Clay, Holt struggles with both a medical issue and mental illness, adding desperation to their search as they try to bring her home.

“If my sister sees this, I want her to know I love her. I never would imagine I'd be doing this. Never. She's my only sibling, and I won't stop looking for her,” Clay said.