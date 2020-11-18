Police Search for Driver in Connection with Shootings in Prosper and Frisco

Prosper police are searching for a driver who injured one person after firing shots in Prosper and Frisco on Tuesday evening, police say.

According to the Prosper Police Department, the shooting occurred on Preston Road near the Kroger shopping center at approximately 10:25 p.m.

Police said the driver of a dark colored sedan, possibly a black Honda Civic, fired shots at a white pickup truck.

The driver of the pickup was hit in the arm or shoulder and transported to Texas Health Resources in Plano, police said.

According to police, the same driver is believed to have fired shots in Frisco near the intersection of Highway 121 and Hillcrest earlier on Tuesday evening.

Police said they are searching for the suspect, who is believed to have been traveling north on Preston Road toward Celina.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Prosper police at 972-347-2226.