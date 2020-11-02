Police Search for 22-Year-Old Woman Whose Safety ‘May Be in Jeopardy'

Police are looking for a 22-year-old woman they say was kidnapped Monday in Arlington by a man investigators believe she was dating.

Arlington police issued a CLEAR Alert Monday night for Isela Ivanhovva Martinez-Rico, 22, who they said they believe was assaulted and kidnapped by Joseph Lee, 30.

Officers responded to a "disturbance" in the 1800 block of Woodbridge Drive in West Arlington at 6:26 p.m. Monday, police said.

Police said officers determined there was a disturbance between Martinez-Rico and Lee at the address.

Authorities are looking for a white 2014 Dodge Charger with Texas license plate JYB-2816. Anyone with information about either person is asked to call Det. Phil Williams at 817-469-5312.