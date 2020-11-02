Arlington

Police Search for 22-Year-Old Woman Whose Safety ‘May Be in Jeopardy'

Arlington Police Department

Police are looking for a 22-year-old woman they say was kidnapped Monday in Arlington by a man investigators believe she was dating.

Arlington police issued a CLEAR Alert Monday night for Isela Ivanhovva Martinez-Rico, 22, who they said they believe was assaulted and kidnapped by Joseph Lee, 30.

Officers responded to a "disturbance" in the 1800 block of Woodbridge Drive in West Arlington at 6:26 p.m. Monday, police said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Nov 1

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Decision 2020 50 mins ago

As Election Anxiety Builds, People Pledge to Disconnect From News and Social Media

Police said officers determined there was a disturbance between Martinez-Rico and Lee at the address.

Authorities are looking for a white 2014 Dodge Charger with Texas license plate JYB-2816. Anyone with information about either person is asked to call Det. Phil Williams at 817-469-5312.

This article tagged under:

Arlington
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us