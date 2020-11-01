Rockwall

Police Say Suspects Cut Through Wall to Burglarize Rockwall Sneaker Shop

By Yona Gavino

Rockwall police say Flight 1 Eleven was burglarized on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, when multiple people broke through the wall from the suite next door and took merchandise.
Jared Guynes/Courtesy

A Rockwall sneaker shop is hoping someone recognizes the people who police say cut through the wall to break into the business Thursday.

Police said surveillance footage from Flight 1 Eleven showed three people arriving at the store in the 100 block of Kenway Drive shortly before 2 a.m. and cutting through the sheetrock from the suite next door.

They took merchandise and left the business in a 2007 to 2013 white Chevrolet Silverado extended cab pickup, police said.

A few hours later, around 8 a.m., police said they returned in a red 2006 to 2011 BMW 3 with a temporary tag on the rear and no front license plate, went into the business through the suite next door and took more merchandise.

Police said there appears to be a total of four people involved, but did not provide a detailed description of each.

Anyone with information may submit a tip by calling Rockwall County Crime Stoppers at 972-771-8477, or by visiting www.rockwallcountycrimestoppers.com. Tips may also be submitted through the P-3 Tips app. Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to arrests in the case.

