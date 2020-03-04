Police Raid In Fort Worth Finds Guns, Drugs, Body Armor, Sword and Drone

A house in an upscale North Fort Worth neighborhood that was targeted by police two years ago because of a human trafficking operation was searched again last month in a separate drug investigation, according to a warrant released Wednesday.

Inside the house in the 12400 block of Yellow Wood Drive, officers found four rifles, two suppressors, five handguns, ballistic armor, cocaine, marijuana, psychedelic mushrooms, LSD, cash, a sword and a drone, according to a court document.

Residents in the neighborhood, lined with manicured lawns and half-million-dollar homes, have complained about suspicious activity at the house for many months.

On Feb. 18, a police SWAT team surprised neighbors when they approached the house in an armored vehicle and forced their way inside.

Police were tightlipped at the time about the reason for the raid.

But a just-released search warrant written by a Grand Prairie narcotics detective gives the following account.

Police received an anonymous tip on Feb. 13 that the house had a marijuana “grow operation” and stored marijuana, ecstasy and mushrooms.

Detectives set up surveillance and noticed vehicles associated with known criminals.

A few days later officers stopped the man who lived there, Aaron Beckmon, on a traffic violation.

A search of Beckmon and his pickup turned up cocaine hidden in a cell phone case, a handgun and silencer, and $1,290 in cash.

Beckmon was arrested and told officers there was marijuana and guns inside the house.

That’s when police obtained a no-knock search warrant and went inside.

The same house was raided by the FBI and other law enforcement agencies in September 2018.

In that case, Tremont Blakemore was arrested on sex trafficking charges. Prosecutors described him as a violent pimp who supervised a nationwide sex ring.

Blakemore pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial.

There is no indication Blakemore still lived at the house at the time of the February raid and it appears the two investigations are unrelated.