Police Raid House in Upscale North Fort Worth Neighborhood for 2nd Time

A police SWAT team on Tuesday night raided the same house in an upscale North Fort Worth neighborhood that was the focus of a high-profile search less than two years ago.

Officers surrounded the house on the 12400 block of Yellow Wood Drive, a street lined with manicured lawns and half-million-dollar homes.

“This is the Fort Worth police SWAT team,” officers blared over a loudspeaker in video recorded by neighbors. “Come to the front door with your hands up.”

A Fort Worth police spokesman said he had no information on the raid.

Grand Prairie police confirmed its officers were involved and it involved a narcotics investigation but wouldn’t provide any details.

Neighbors said they saw officers carry out a large safe. It’s not clear if anyone was arrested.

The same house was raided by the FBI and other law enforcement agencies in September 2018.

Police and federal agents raided locations in Dallas, Fort Worth and Lancaster on Tuesday as part of a major human trafficking investigation, authorities said.

Tremont Blakemore was arrested on sex trafficking charges.

Prosecutors described him as a violent pimp who ran a sex ring with hundreds of women in cities across the country.

Blakemore pleaded not guilty. His trial is set for later this year.

It’s unclear if the two raids are related.

Tax records show the house has been owned by the same company since 2015.

Neighbors who said they were too scared to be identified said they hope the house gets a new owner soon and this latest police raid is the last.