Stars knock out Avs in double OT, headed to Western Conference Finals

The Dallas Stars are headed to the Western Conference finals after a Game 6 double-overtime win against the Colorado Avs on Friday night.

The Stars won the game 2-1. The time and date for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals has not been finalized.

The Stars will play the winner of the Edmonton-Vancouver series. Vancouver is leading 3-2 and Game 6 is Saturday. Game 7, if necessary is scheduled for Monday night.

Check back later for a full recap.