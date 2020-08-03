Dallas

Police Officers Uninjured in Southeast Dallas Shooting

The incident occurred in the 5300 block of Great Trinity Forest Way shortly before 2 a.m.

Several Dallas police officers are uninjured after suspects fired shots at them in Southeast Dallas on Monday, police said.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers from the Southeast Patrol Division saw two male suspects riding an ATV across Great Trinity Forest Parkway while the officers were conducting a traffic stop.

Police said the suspects on the ATV began shooting in the direction of the officers.

The suspects fled the location into Audubon Park, police said.

According to police, the suspects have not been located.

No officers were injured, and no officers fired their weapons during this incident.

