Police Officer Shot, Blinded During Active Shooter Training Files Lawsuit

Woman suffers a brain injury and lost an eye after being shot with a live round during active shooter training in November 2022

By NBCDFW Staff

NBC 5 News

A police officer who was shot in the face during an active shooter training exercise in November 2022 is suing for more than $1 million.

Sansom Park Police Officer Lina Mino filed a lawsuit in Tarrant County alleging gross negligence, saying Texas Police Trainers violated basic safety rules that led to her losing an eye and suffering a brain injury during a multi-jurisdictional training event.

Mino, who is asking for more than $1 million in damages for pain, anguish, physical impairment and loss of earnings, was shot during an active exercise at David K Sellers Elementary School in Forest Hill by a Forest Hill police officer who was also taking part in the training.

Sansom Park Chief of Police James Burchfield said in November 2022, "The training provider is the one that provided the weapons, and this was not a live-fire training, but that's all I know. How a weapon was introduced, we don't know, and that's what we are hoping the investigation will turn over," he said.

Law enforcement experts said last year that live rounds should not be used in these types of training.

In 2001, Officer Joey Cushman with the Arlington Police was shot and killed during a similar training exercise.

