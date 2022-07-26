White Settlement Police are looking for a motorcyclist who escaped a pursuit on Sunday afternoon, the department says.

On Sunday afternoon White Settlement Police attempted to stop a motorcyclist at about 3:20 p.m. for not having a license plate or registration. The motorcycle rider refused to pull over and police began chasing him around the 8300 block of White Settlement Road, police said.

Police pursued the man for several minutes but ended their chase out of caution for the public when he entered the eastbound lanes of Interstate 30.

According to police, the motorcycle rider was a Black man last seen wearing a black helmet, shirt and shorts with a white and red backpack with a drawing of a woman on the back. WSPD said they have not ruled out the possibility that the motorcycle was stolen.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

The department said anyone with information about the man's identity should contact Sgt. Michelle LeNoir at mlenoir@wspd.us or by calling 817-246-7070. You can also provide tips with the chance for a reward by calling Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-467-TIPS.