Fort Worth Police are asking for help finding an 11-year-old girl missing since Sunday afternoon.

Police said Alyssia Serranto was last seen in the 5000 block of Hildring Drive at about 5 p.m. on June 26.

Serranto is 11 years old, stands about 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 90 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt with candy canes on the front and blue pants with a white speckled paint design.

As of this writing, an Amber Alert has not been issued for Serranto and police have not said whether the child is believed to be in danger.

Fort Worth Police ask anyone with information about the missing child to call 817-392-4222.