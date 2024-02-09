Police investigating shooting in southern Dallas, 5 injured

Police are investigating a shooting in southern Dallas where five people were injured Friday night.

DPD responded to a call in the 200 block of Stoneport Dr. at about 8:50 p.m.

According to police, three adults and two minors were shot. All victims were transported to a nearby hospital and are in stable condition.

Police say the suspects left the scene in an unknown vehicle.

At this time, the motive is unknown but police say there is no threat to the public.

This investigation is ongoing.

This story is developing. Please check back and/or refresh for updates.