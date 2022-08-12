Richland Hills

Police Fatally Shoot Gunman in Richland Hills Friday

A person armed with a rifle was shot dead by a Richland Hills officer Friday afternoon, police say

By NBC DFW Staff

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Police are investigating a deadly shooting involving a police officer in Richland Hills Friday afternoon, authorities say.

A police spokesperson confirmed the shooting was reported in the area near the intersection of Texas 26 and Glenview Drive, along the border between Richland Hills and North Richland Hills. Officers from both cities are involved in the investigation, the spokesperson said.

According to a police source, officers were first called to a report of a shooting. The suspect was armed with a rifle and confronted by officers from Richland Hills, with at least one officer opening fire at the shooter, police said.

The suspect was confirmed dead, police said. No officers were hurt and no other injuries were reported.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Highway 26 was closed between Glenview Drive and Vance Road. People are urged to stay away from the area.

Police said the Texas Rangers will lead the investigation.

No further information was released.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

dallas isd 9 mins ago

Dallas ISD Superintendent Says Comparisons Between Public and Private Schools ‘Isn't Fair And Just'

Denton 2 hours ago

Frisco Man Found Guilty of Child Sex Assault Dies After Drinking Cloudy Liquid in Courtroom

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As details unfold, elements of this story may change.

This article tagged under:

Richland HillsshootingNorth Richland Hills
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us