Police Fatally Shoot Gunman in Richland Hills Friday

Police are investigating a deadly shooting involving a police officer in Richland Hills Friday afternoon, authorities say.

A police spokesperson confirmed the shooting was reported in the area near the intersection of Texas 26 and Glenview Drive, along the border between Richland Hills and North Richland Hills. Officers from both cities are involved in the investigation, the spokesperson said.

According to a police source, officers were first called to a report of a shooting. The suspect was armed with a rifle and confronted by officers from Richland Hills, with at least one officer opening fire at the shooter, police said.

The suspect was confirmed dead, police said. No officers were hurt and no other injuries were reported.

Highway 26 was closed between Glenview Drive and Vance Road. People are urged to stay away from the area.

Police said the Texas Rangers will lead the investigation.

No further information was released.

