Police Investigate Officer-Involved Shooting in East Plano Wednesday

Police in Plano are investigating a shooting involving an officer Wednesday afternoon on the city's east side.

In a statement, a police spokesman confirmed the shooting took place near the intersection of Shiloh Road and 14th Street.

The intersection was closed while the police investigation was underway. It's not clear when the streets will reopen to traffic.

Details on what led up to the shooting and whether anyone was hurt are not yet known.

Video from the scene showed multiple police vehicles parked in the area, with crime scene tape blocking off parking lots.

A police spokesman said investigators are gathering details on the shooting and are expected to provide an update later Wednesday.

