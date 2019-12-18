Arlington

Police Investigate After Shots Fired at Arlington Family’s Home

An Arlington family called police after an unknown person opened fire on their home Tuesday night, police said.

A homeowner, his wife and their child were home in the 700 block of Melbourne Drive when they heard multiple gunshots outside, police said. The man went outside to see what was happening and he saw a dark-colored sedan driving away from the neighborhood, police said.

The family was in a separate part of the house than the area that was hit. No injuries were reported. Police found 15 shell casings on the street inside the home.

Police are still investigating a motive and have no suspect information.

