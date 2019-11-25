Police Find Child With Gunman After Shooting, Chase in Dallas: PD

Police found a child in the car of a suspected gunman who crashed while fleeing from the scene of a shooting in Dallas Monday morning, officials say.

Dallas police Maj. Israel Herrera said a police chase began about 4:20 a.m. after officers were called to a shooting in the 6800 block of Barrett Drive, in Pleasant Grove.

Before arriving at the home, officers learned the suspected gunman had shot his father-in-law before taking his child with him into a car. Those officers spotted the vehicle outside the home and began chasing it, Herrera said.

The chase ended along Interstate 30 beneath the Ervay Street overpass after the man crashed into the center median divider. He was taken into custody and questioned, Herrera said.

The child found inside the car was not hurt, Herrera said. The man who was shot was recovering at a hospital.

No further details were immediately available.

The crash scene along I-30 led to westbound traffic backing up for several miles.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update on this developing story. As details unfold, elements of this story may change.

