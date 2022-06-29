Police Find 2 Dead, 2 Children Unharmed in Northeast Dallas Apartment

Police on Wednesday found two people dead and two children unharmed inside an apartment in Northeast Dallas, officers say.

In a news release, Dallas police said officers were called at about noon Wednesday to an apartment in the 6000 block of Ridgecrest Road.

Inside the home were the bodies of a man and a woman. Both appeared to have been shot, police said.

Two children, who police said were under the age of 5 years old, were also found inside the apartment but were unharmed.

No further information was immediately available about the circumstances of the shooting. Dallas police said investigators were working to identify the man and woman.

Investigators are asking anyone with information that can help police to contact Det. Yahir Perez at yahir.perez@dallascityhall.com or 214-671-4735 with reference to case number 116917-2022.

Crime Stoppers is also offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. Tips can be made by calling 214-373-TIPS between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

NBC 5 is working to gather more details in this developing story. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.