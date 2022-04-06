Plano Tutor Arrested, Faces 3 Charges of Indecency With a Child

Plano police are asking potential victims to come forward after officers arrested a man on accusations he inappropriately touched three children he was tutoring.

Police said the mother of one of the children told them her daughter made an outcry against Jerry Tsai on March 10.

The 68-year-old, who was her tutor at the time, was taken into custody this past Thursday. During the investigation of the first incident, officers found two more juvenile students who made abuse allegations against Tsai.

He now faces three counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact. Collin County jail records show he has since posted a $150,000 bond.

Plano police want any other potential victims, or anyone with information about Tsai to come forward by calling 972-941-2148.