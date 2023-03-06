Plano Resident Wins $2 Million Powerball Prize

A Plano resident won a $2 million second-tier prize in a recent Powerball drawing.

According to the Texas Lottery, the prize came from the drawing on Feb. 25. The player, who asked to remain anonymous, matched all five of the white ball numbers (11-24-58-66-67) but didn't match the red Powerball (26).

By choosing the Power Play option for an extra dollar, players can multiply their non-grand prize winnings by two, three, four, five or 10 times. A Power Play Match Five (5+0) prize is set at a maximum of $2 million regardless of the Power Play number selected. The Power Play number selected in this drawing was 3.

The winning ticket was purchased at the RaceTrac at 5700 Texas 121.

There was no jackpot winner in that drawing and the Powerball Lottery rolled over three more times until a winner matched all five white balls and the red Powerball on Saturday, claiming the $161 million jackpot.

The jackpot for Monday's Powerball drawing has been reset to $20 million.

In November, a player in Richardson won $1 million by also matching all white balls but missing on the red ball.

Powerball drawings are each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT.

Monday's Texas Lotto jackpot has rolled 72 times to $51 million.