A person in Richardson won $1 million in last week's Powerball drawing.

According to the Texas Lottery, the Richardson resident, who asked to remain anonymous, claimed their prize from the Oct. 24 drawing after matching all five white balls, but not the red Powerball.

The winning ticket was bought at the Tom Thumb grocery on Custer Parkway.

There was no jackpot winner in that drawing and the Powerball Lottery has continued to swell. The next drawing is Wednesday night and is worth an estimated $1.2 billion.

Powerball Grand Prizes start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won. Players win the Grand Prize by matching five numbers from a field of 69 numbers and one Powerball number from a field of 26 numbers.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT. The window to buy tickets closes in Texas at 9 p.m. on the night of the drawing. Winning tickets must be claimed within 180 days.