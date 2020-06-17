Plano

Plano Representative Matt Shaheen Requests STAAR Testing Suspension for 2020-2021

Shaheen's request to suspend STAAR testing is based on on the challenges students and teachers may face upon returning to school

Plano Representative Matt Shaheen is requesting the suspension of STAAR testing and accountability ratings for the 2020-2021 school year. 

School districts across Texas continue to face challenges from COVID-19, such as uneven student engagement and numerous impediments to remote learning.

"Those students lost a vast portion of learning during the final nine weeks of the school year and it is imperative that our schools be allowed to focus on improving instructional gaps resulting from school closures because of COVID-19," Shaheen said.

Shaheen's request to suspend STAAR testing is based on the challenges students and teachers may face upon returning to school.

"Doing so will allow teachers to focus on interventions necessary to recover instructional gaps resulting from school closures caused by COVID-19," Shaheen said. "Otherwise, the STAAR will be an unfair evaluation of our schools, students and teachers as the traditional learning environment was abruptly halted for a significant portion of the school year."

Shaheen said that suspending the STAAR and its accountability ratings will help districts prepare to recover lost academic growth and focus on helping students to thrive and progress in all areas.

