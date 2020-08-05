Plano

Plano Police Seek Armed Men Wanted in Robbery String

Plano police released a picture of a possible suspect in a recent string of armed robberies.
Police in Plano are warning people to be on alert following a recent rash of aggravated robberies in the area.

According to police, the majority of the victims in the reported robberies are Hispanic and most incidents occurred during the early morning hours. Plano police spokesman David Tilley did not provide specific information about the reported robberies.

The thieves were armed with pistols and robbed their victims of cellphones, keys and wallets, police said.

Police said they believe there are four suspects believed to be aged in their 20s. They are known to have driven a white 2001 Chevrolet Blazer SUV and a 2002-2009 Chevrolet Trailblazer.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call police.

