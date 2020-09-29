Plano

Plano Police Investigate Online Posting Involving Child Sex Trafficking

The posting used a Plano address, but detectives found that the post originated in another agency's jurisdiction

Plano police are helping to investigate an online posting that appears to show a woman attempting to traffic a child for sexual purposes.

According to the Plano Police Department, officers learned of posting on Sept. 18.

The posting depicts a minor child who is standing and wearing a red dress, police said. 

Police said detectives worked to identify the author of this message and locate the supposed mother of the child to prevent the child from being abused.

According to police, the posting used a Plano address, but detectives found that the post originated in another agency's jurisdiction.

The author of the post resides has not lived in Plano in several months, police said.

Plano detectives contacted police from the jurisdiction in which the post originated. The Plano Police Department said it is offering assistance throughout this ongoing investigation regarding the welfare of this child.

