Plano police mourn the sudden death of retired officer

Plano police are mourning the death of retired public information officer David Tilley.

The department announced Tilley's death Tuesday night with a statement shared on social media.

"It is with a heavy heart that we share the news of the passing of retired Plano Police Officer David Tilley, who died earlier today," Chief Ed Drain wrote in the statement. "The family has permitted us to share this tragic news, and they are understandably devastated by this unexpected loss."

Drain said Tilly retired from the department on Feb. 26, 2022, after 24 years with the department.

"David was not only a devoted husband and loving father but also a cherished friend and admirable officer with an unwavering commitment to his family and the community he served," Drain wrote. "David was a significant asset to the Plano Police Department. His professionalism and commitment to service were evident throughout his career."

Tilly's name may be familiar to people outside of Plano. For nearly 11 years, Tilley served as the department's public information officer, the liaison between the department and news media.

"Officer David Tilley's memory will continue to live on, and he will be profoundly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him," Drain said.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.