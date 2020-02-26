Plano

Plano Police Ask for the Public’s Help in Identifying a Theft Suspect

The suspect stole several instruments from the band hall at Plano East Senior High School

By Hannah Jones

Plano Police Department

Plano police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a theft suspect.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Plano police are asking for the public's help in identifying a theft suspect.

According to the Plano Police Department, a black male entered the band hall at Plano East Senior High School on Feb. 13.

Police said the suspect convinced students he was there to pick up some instruments so they could be repaired.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Fort Worth ISD 18 mins ago

Fort Worth ISD Approves Plan to Change School Boundaries

Shavon Randle 1 hour ago

Watch Live: Testimony Continues in Trial Related to Kidnapping of Shavon Randle

The suspect took a euphonium and a saxophone from the band hall before leaving the school in a red four-door vehicle, police said.

Police said anyone with information about the identity or location of the suspect should call Crime Stoppers at 877-373-8477.

Individuals who call Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a reward of up to of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of a person with a felony warrant.

This article tagged under:

Plano
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us