Plano Police Ask for the Public’s Help in Identifying a Theft Suspect

Plano police are asking for the public's help in identifying a theft suspect.

According to the Plano Police Department, a black male entered the band hall at Plano East Senior High School on Feb. 13.

Police said the suspect convinced students he was there to pick up some instruments so they could be repaired.

The suspect took a euphonium and a saxophone from the band hall before leaving the school in a red four-door vehicle, police said.

Police said anyone with information about the identity or location of the suspect should call Crime Stoppers at 877-373-8477.

Individuals who call Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a reward of up to of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of a person with a felony warrant.