Plano officials say they've received more than two dozen reports of potholes since last week and with the rain giving way to heat they expect more to come.

Josh Schultz, streets superintendent for the city of Plano, said his crews have been working a lot of hours to make repairs after asphalt washed out in recent storms.

"During the droughts we've had the last couple of years the soil underneath shrunk so it's kinda hollow underneath and it'll knock some holes through these potholes previously patched up with asphalt, washed out in storms.

After a handful of calls to repair patch jobs, the city will come in with a more permanent solution. Until then, drivers who suffer a blowout from a pothole can file a claim with the city's risk management department.

Pothole reports can be filed either with the city's Fix It Plano app or via their website.