Plano Official Reports Discovery of More Rabid Bats

Plano Animal Service Director Jamey Cantrell reports the discovery of two more bats that tested positive for rabies.

The cases are the third and fourth positive bats found since Sept. 16.

One bat was tested after it came into contact with a resident's pets in the backyard of a home in the area of Stone Creek Drive and Parkhaven Drive.

A second bat was found deceased on the sidewalk on Clark Parkway just north of New Haven Drive.

The second bat was tested out of an abundance of caution even though no known contact was reported.

Anyone who believes they may have been in contact with either of these bats, or any other wildlife, is encouraged to contact Animal Services at (972) 769-4360.

Rabies is a viral disease that occurs in warm-blooded animals and can be contracted by humans through bites from infected animals.

"This positive test highlights the importance of being cautious around wildlife and always reporting any contact with them," said Cantrell.

"It also shows why it's so important to keep all pet vaccinations, especially rabies, current. There is no way to predict when a pet may come into contact with a wild animal," Cantrell went on to say.

Texas law and Plano city ordinances require animals receive the rabies inoculation along with subsequent booster shots for the duration of the animal's life.

A vaccination clinic will be held on Friday, Oct. 16.

All pet-owners are urged to make sure their pets are vaccinated for their pets' health and the health of their human family

