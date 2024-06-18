‘Unprecedented' storm cleanup continues in Plano; city launches website tracking progress

North Texas cities are still cleaning up after destructive storms tore through the region in late May and early June.

An onslaught of storms caused damages in just about every neighborhood in the city's 72 square miles, toppling more than 1,000 trees.

Residents in Plano now have a new way to track cleanup efforts.

The city's environmental waste services department has been working six days a week and still has a way to go.

"It's 95 degrees out, it's not a fun job and we're working as fast as we can't to get it picked up," said the department's superintendent Steve Funk. "This is pretty unprecedented for the city. We have had small storms, localized storms, [but] this has been across the whole city."

The city has launched two modes of debris collection, allowing city crews to focus on smaller piles of debris in alleyways and contractors to haul away large debris from front yards. Plano has also launched a 'residential debris sweep map' allowing residents to track cleanup efforts.

The map shows specific areas of the city where two rounds of debris cleanup are underway, blue areas indicate the first round and yellow areas indicate the second round of sweeps.

The city is moving from East to West Plano noting that storms were more intense on the east side.

Funk estimates the city alone has collected 20,000 yards of debris and anticipates the department will be about halfway through the city by this weekend.

Residents who live in areas shown in yellow on the map who have new debris needing to be picked up should place it in the usual trash collection site.

Some residents have opted to haul debris themselves to the transfer station at Custer and Ridgeview where they are able to drop up to two free loads per month, with utility bill proof.

On the west side of a town, a large tree that was uprooted and fell on a pickup truck during the May 28th storm has yet to be cleared.

Hurricane-force winds caused the tree to fall on the truck, temporarily obstructing traffic along Teakwood Lane near Independence Parkway.

The truck belongs to the homeowner's daughter's boyfriend.

No one was inside the truck and no injuries were reported, according to the Rios family.

Xipatli Rios says a lot of motorists have driven by and some have stopped and taken pictures of the impressive scene.

"It's been crazy," she said. "Thank God it didn't hit the house!"

The family tells NBC 5 they have had trouble securing a visit from their insurance adjuster but are told they will stop by on Tuesday.

"We'll see what they tell us because we can't move the tree because of the truck," said Rios. "They city came and they said they can't do nothing because the truck is under."

The city of Plano cut back the fallen tree branches to allow for passage but will not remove any more of the tree to avoid any potential liability.

One resident near Cherokee Trail and Green Oaks Drive walked out of her home to hand several city workers bottled water as a 'thank you.'

Funk wants to thank residents for their patience and vows to keep working until the job is done.

"Thanks for the patience of the residents and thanks for these guys," he said looking at the city crew. "It's a tough job."