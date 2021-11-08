Plano Growth & Development Up for Discussion With Public Hearing

The Plano City Council is set to hold a public hearing Monday before voting to adopt a new plan for the city’s growth and development.

The Comprehensive Plan is intended to replace Plano Tomorrow, a set of guidelines that residents challenged in court, leading the city to abandon it. Residents objected to the Plano Tomorrow plan’s dense development, especially new apartment complexes, which they say would undermine the city’s suburban character. They also wanted more community involvement with the plan.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Here’s an explanation of how the city got to this point as well as highlights from a draft of the plan: population and housing projections, areas that could accommodate new multifamily housing and proposals to address transportation.

Read more from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.