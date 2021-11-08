Plano

Plano Growth & Development Up for Discussion With Public Hearing

The Comprehensive Plan will replace the controversial Plano Tomorrow plan

By Teri Webster - The Dallas Morning News

Huracan_Maria_Mujer_sobrevive_caida_de_60_pies.jpg
NBC 5 News

The Plano City Council is set to hold a public hearing Monday before voting to adopt a new plan for the city’s growth and development.

The Comprehensive Plan is intended to replace Plano Tomorrow, a set of guidelines that residents challenged in court, leading the city to abandon it. Residents objected to the Plano Tomorrow plan’s dense development, especially new apartment complexes, which they say would undermine the city’s suburban character. They also wanted more community involvement with the plan.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Here’s an explanation of how the city got to this point as well as highlights from a draft of the plan: population and housing projections, areas that could accommodate new multifamily housing and proposals to address transportation.

Read more from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

Copyright The Dallas Morning News

This article tagged under:

PlanoPlano City Council
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us