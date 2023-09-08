Plano first responders offer support to fire survivor who lost husband, home in fatal housefire

Plano resident Sandy Hurlbut lost her husband, one of her dogs and her home in a housefire in August.
Hurlbut and her other dog, Jake, were the only survivors of the tragedy.
The situation stuck with first responders, Plano police said.
Joined by his wife and other officers, Plano Police Sgt. Thornsby led an effort with Plano firefighters to collect donations for Hurlbut.
A donation was given to Hurlbut, along with gifts for her dog. They included a dog bed, dog bowls with a feeder station, a new dog leash and collar, dog toys, dog treats, and a friend of Thornsby's wife donated an automatic dog feeder.
Local
The latest news from around North Texas.
"Mrs. Hurlbut was presented with donations and gifts, which through some tears, hugs, and smiles, was a wonderful surprise," Plano Police said.