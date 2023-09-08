Collin County

Plano first responders offer support to fire survivor who lost husband, home in fatal housefire

Sandy Hurlbut was surrounded by officers and firefighters who gave her donations and support on Sunday

By Sara Hummadi

Plano PD

Plano resident Sandy Hurlbut lost her husband, one of her dogs and her home in a housefire in August.

Hurlbut and her other dog, Jake, were the only survivors of the tragedy.

Sandy Hurlbut and her dog, Jake. Photo by Plano PD.

The situation stuck with first responders, Plano police said.

Joined by his wife and other officers, Plano Police Sgt. Thornsby led an effort with Plano firefighters to collect donations for Hurlbut.

This incident pulled at everyone's heart strings ... We are incredibly proud of our first responders who have gone above and beyond their call of duty in order to support Mrs. Hurlbut during this difficult time in her life.

Plano Police, in a statement

A donation was given to Hurlbut, along with gifts for her dog. They included a dog bed, dog bowls with a feeder station, a new dog leash and collar, dog toys, dog treats, and a friend of Thornsby's wife donated an automatic dog feeder.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Texas Lottery 7 mins ago

McKinney resident claims $17 million Lotto Texas jackpot sold in Dallas

tarrant area food bank 1 hour ago

Tarrant Area Food Bank's Mega Mobile event returns, set to hit one millionth meal milestone

"Mrs. Hurlbut was presented with donations and gifts, which through some tears, hugs, and smiles, was a wonderful surprise," Plano Police said.

This article tagged under:

Collin CountyPlano Police DepartmentPlano Fire Department
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us