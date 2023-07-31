Planned citywide internet and network maintenance outage Dallas

The City of Dallas will upgrade its network overnight between the hours of 1 a.m. and 2 a.m.

During that time, the Information and Technology Services department will perform a planned upgrade to a portion of the city's network. Due to the nature of the upgrade process, it is not possible to perform a non-disruptive upgrade to the devices, necessitating a short outage.

After the completion of this change, future upgrades will be concurrent and will not require outages during these maintenance activities.

During the upgrade, the City's 24/7 call centers (311 and Aviation), Internet, City Network external traffic, and websites including DallasCityHall.com and DallasPolice.net, will be unavailable from approximately 1:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m. to complete the work.

Residents will also experience a busy signal when calling the 311 or Aviation call center during the scheduled outage.

According to the city, residents experiencing urgent 311 requests related to water main breaks or pipe breaks will be directed to call back during the outage.

Alerts will be placed on the OurDallas mobile app, the City's website and social media platforms notifying 311 users of the scheduled outage.

Emergency calls to 911 will still be answered and services dispatched, however, the computer-aided dispatch (CAD) system will be unavailable during this period of outage, and 911 call agents will utilize backup procedures to dispatch emergency calls.