Southwest Plane Evacuated at Chicago's Midway Airport

Emergency crews were called to Midway Airport Monday morning after a Southwest Airlines plane experienced mechanical issues upon arrival, authorities said.

The Chicago Fire Department said it was called to the airport just before 9 a.m. There, Flight 4448 from Austin had stopped and was being deplaned.

Southwest Airlines said in a statement that the aircraft experienced "a hydraulic issue following landing."

"The aircraft had turned off the runway and stopped short of approaching the terminal building," the statement read. "There are no injuries reported and we place nothing higher than safety as we remove this aircraft from service pending a maintenance review."

Footage from the scene showed a Southwest Airlines plane surrounded by emergency vehicles. The airline said the plane was carrying 137 passengers and five crew members, all of whom were deplaned on airstairs and taken to a terminal via bus.

No injuries were immediately reported and fire officials said all passengers were safely removed from the plane.

