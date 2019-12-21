Dallas

Pizza Delivery Driver Shot, Has Car Stolen

Police respond to the scene where a pizza delivery driver was shot and had his car stolen in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
A Domino's pizza delivery driver is in stable condition after he was shot and his car was stolen Saturday night in Dallas, police say.

The incident happened at about 6:23 p.m. in the 2200 block of Dancliff Drive, Dallas police said.

Police said after the man delivered a pizza, he returned to his car and was shot. Two people fled the location in the man's blue Nissan Sentra, police said.

The delivery driver was taken to an area hospital in stable condition, police said.

Police have not made any arrests.

