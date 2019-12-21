Pizza Delivery Driver Shot, Has Car Stolen

A Domino's pizza delivery driver is in stable condition after he was shot and his car was stolen Saturday night in Dallas, police say.

The incident happened at about 6:23 p.m. in the 2200 block of Dancliff Drive, Dallas police said.

Police said after the man delivered a pizza, he returned to his car and was shot. Two people fled the location in the man's blue Nissan Sentra, police said.

The delivery driver was taken to an area hospital in stable condition, police said.

Police have not made any arrests.