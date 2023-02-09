Pink Tie Guys Fundraising Campaign Unites Texans

A Texas-sized effort to fight breast cancer is off and running across the Lone Star State.

The 2023 Pink Tie Guys campaign kicked off Wednesday night.

In a 48-hour stretch that ends at noon on Friday, Pink Tie Guys in six cities will raise funds for Susan G. Komen to ensure women and men in texas have access to essential breast health services and groundbreaking breast cancer research.

Teenager Gabe Starling is one of the Pink Tie Guys. He's been supporting Komen since he was seven when he learned a friend of his mom's had been diagnosed with cancer. Starling wanted to help and soon formed is own nonprofit Tough Guys Fight Back.

"We just play the game fighting the game of cancer. Just keep playing the game of life. So let's play this game," said the 14-year-old Starling.

The fundraiser started in 2020 as a challenge between Pink Tie Guys in Fort Worth and Dallas but now Austin, Houston, San Antonio and Tyler have joined to raise even more funds for the fight against breast cancer.

The statewide fundraising goal is $150,000.

Fundraising from the Pink Tie Guys campaign will help Susan G. Komen:

Provide direct patient support through the Komen Helpline (1-877 GO KOMEN), a resource for support and counseling to anyone with questions, and the Treatment Assistance Fund, a program for qualifying breast cancer patients to help with funds.

Fund innovative breakthrough research that leverages technology and Big Data to accelerate discoveries to find the cures and save lives.