Pilot killed after small plane crashes into home in East Texas, FAA investigating

A Cirrus SR22 single-engine plane crashed into a home in Van Zandt County, east of Dallas, on Tuesday evening, killing the pilot.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, state troopers responded to a residence in the area of Private Road 7005 and Van Zandt County 3119 around 6 p.m. after reports of a plane crashing into the side of a home.

Authorities said when they arrived at the scene, they found one person dead inside the plane as a result of the crash. No one was at home when the crash happened, and no other injuries have been reported.

The name of the pilot has not been released to the public. The FAA said the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will oversee the investigation and provide updates.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.