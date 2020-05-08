Brag About Your Grad – Gallery V

Graduation ceremonies have been postponed or canceled or won’t be the same as years past because of the coronavirus pandemic, but NBC 5 is letting you brag about your grad by sending photos to iSee@nbcdfw.com!
48 photos
1/48
Crystal Grizzle
My only child Dylan is a graduating senior of the class of 2020 at Arlington High School. He has been accepted to Texas State University and has also gained acceptance into the music education program where he will study to become a choir director. He has been a choir officer for two years, he is a 3 year member of the competition show choir, varsity choir, and chamber singers. He was the only student from his school to make it into the prestigious Texas All-State Choir. He’s earned numerous individual vocal awards over the years and has a great passion for music and it’s power as a universal language of love and art. His family is incredibly proud!
2/48
Crystal Grizzle
3/48
Julie Johnson
Our daughter Abigail Grace Johnson was to graduate from college at Tarleton State University today (Friday) with her nursing degree. She will be working as an ER nurse. Thanks for doing this! Julie Johnson (Please let me know if there is anything else you need us to do for it to make your highlight on the news! )
4/48
Impressionist Portraits
This is our son Michael Chavez a senior graduate at Lake Ride High School in Mansfield , TX
We are so very proud of you, love Mom, Dad, B & Angie
5/48
Granny (Bonnie turner)
Shamaya always committed her time to our local youth in the community.
HOSA member is (Health Occupations Students of America)
Junior Ambassador
AB honor roll
Academic prepared
All around athlete
Shamaya participated in WJ..H cheerleading program doing her middle school journey.
Maya participated four years as a varsity volleyball player receiving many honors such as honorable mention freshman year. 2nd team all district sophomore year. honorable mention junior year. and first them all district senior year.
made a regional appearance in powerlifting. place 6th in the region.
would’ve made a state appearance in track and field. Four straight 1st place finishes in shot put. Maya was Westwood most athletic girl this year
6/48
Jeff McFadden
Thank you so much for the consideration of my sweet twin daughter being celebrated on your morning news show. Their names are Claire and Carsen McFadden they are twins at Lovejoy high school. They are both attending The University of Auburn in the fall. They are wonderful kids and are so worth celebrating like all 2020 Seniors. #proudparents Jeff and Stephanie McFadden
7/48
Jeff McFadden
8/48
Jeff McFadden
9/48
Karla Narvaez
This is Giselle Olalde, she went to Birdville Elementary, Haltom middle, & is in Haltom high school. Giselle is gonna be the first to graduate in her family. it is a really important thing for her parents to see her walk the stage. she played sports all middle school, played freshman volleyball, state finalist for DECA sophomore year, placed 3rd in the Cosmetology quiz bowl junior year, and is in the
10/48
Brittany Chapman
This is our Senior, Parker Chapman. He id graduating from Richland High School and attending Oklahoma State University in the Fall with a major in Natural Resource Ecology and Management to become a Game Warden!
11/48
steve hauf
This is my son Steven Hauf. He is about to be a Pharmacist! Graduating from UNTSCP. He has worked for Walgreens for many years and will become the first Doctor in our family. We are all so proud of him ! I wish his mother could have seen this but she passed in 2016. Go Steven! From Steve his dad. Thank you.
12/48
michelle stockel
Hello, thank you for celebrating our 2020 grads! This is our International Baccalaureate candidate senior daughter, Aubrie Stockel. She is graduating from Lawrence D. Bell High School, where she is a National Honor Society member, and was co captain of color guard with the LD Bell Blue Raider Band. Aubs will be attending the University of North Texas this fall, pursuing a degree in business and entrepreneurship. She is an inspiration to her sister and brothers. We are really proud of her, and the class of 2020, wishing them many future blessings!
13/48
michelle stockel
14/48
Sandra Gonzalez
The Martinez siblings –
Abigail – graduates from Amon Carter Riverside High School. She was accepted at 12 universities and has chosen the University of Texas at San Antonio. Abby will major in Kinesiology and is also interested in the pre-dental program at UTSA. Her brother, Hector, graduates from Hofstra University in New York. He will graduate with Latin Honors and his Bachelor of Arts in Pre-Health Studies with a concentration in Audiology and minors in Biochemistry, and Neuroscience. He is in the process of applying to medical school.
15/48
Sandra Gonzalez
16/48
Roslyn E. Baker
Greetings;Caleb Mathew Baker, graduating from the International Leadership of Texas High School in Garland. He plans to attend Howard University, majoring in International Relations and minoring in Mandarin. He also looked forward to working as a camp counselor, but camps so far have been postponed *NHS*Honor Grad*Trilingual Honors Award*Community Service Award Medal @125 hours*Christian Leadership Award*Track and FootballThe Lord Is My Strength…. Isaiah 41:10
17/48
Chrystal Baker
Khalid Johnson attends Terrell High School in Terrell Texas. After graduation Khalid will attend Tarleton State University to major in criminal justice and minor in business– Chrystal Baker
18/48
Chrystal Baker
19/48
William McGuire
Will McGuire Marcus High School
20/48
KAREN HARMON
I am a special education teacher & Izzy is an A & B student taking AP courses, is in theater, track & sings in the youth choir at church.
21/48
Lizeth Vara
This is my senior… Danna Montserrat Feria. She goes to WMHS and like any other mom would be, I am more than proud of this girl. She has been involved and dedicated in many things both academic and extracurricular always giving her best effort no matter what sacrifices she has to make, in fact, her favorite Bible verse is Romans 8:18. It is very sad for me and everyone in our family, that there is a possibility that she cannot celebrate her achievements at the end of this stage in which she worked so hard and that’s why I decided to join her in this BRAG ON YOUR GRAD movement. After HS, she is going to SC for the Army Boot Camp, then GA to finish her AIT training. Subsequently, she will move to San Antonio to work at the ARMY base and at the same time attend UTSA to study Political Science since her dream is to become a FBI special agent. I am sure that she will succeed if she remains firm in her convictions, she is a girl who knows what she wants and does what it takes to get it done… always with God’s guidance and help. May God bless all
22/48
Lizeth Vara
23/48
Squid Person
AJ Mazzucchi is a senior at Highland Park High School. He’ll be attending Belmont University in Nashville to study music production! We are so proud of him and know that he will achieve big things!
24/48
Lonnie and NaMicha Williams
Elijah Williams, son of Lonnie & NaMicha Williams, will attend Stephen F. Austin University after graduation, where he will major in Criminal Justice. He will also continue his football and track career at SFA as he is a Division 1 commit.
Elijah is an honor graduate and is the captain for both the Kennedale Wildcat football and track teams. He was named First-Team All-District Corner in football, and he was the 400-meter district and area champion in track. He was also a regional qualifier in his sophomore and junior seasons.
25/48
Lonnie and NaMicha Williams
26/48
Lonnie and NaMicha Williams
27/48
William McGuire
28/48
martinezraul898
Maria Itzell Serratos Class of 2020 North Mesquite High School
29/48
Scarlet Franklin
Haleigh Mitchell is a senior at North Mesquite High School. She is a 4 year varsity softball player and has received many awards! She loves the game. Haleigh has a big and giving heart ! We love her and are so proud bid her!
30/48
Scarlet Franklin
31/48
Mercy Finney
Rebecca Finney is graduating from the University of Texas at Dallas with her Bachelors Degree in Mechanical Engineering with Magna Cum Laude Honors. She will be pursuing her Masters Degree in Systems Engineering and Management.
32/48
tonya neely
This is Jazmine Neely. She is graduating from Allen High School on May 22. She will be attending Illinois State University on a Gymnastics Scholarship. Jazmine has been home schooled since 3rd grade. She returned to public school this year hoping to enjoy all the great things that come with being a senior. Her gymnastics season was also cut short. We are so proud of her continued hard work and dedication even during this time. Good luck at ISU!! Love— mom & dad
33/48
Gloria Crawford
96 Independence High School -Frisco ISD
34/48
Sonya Lane
Jada Byrd Cedar Hill Senior of 2020. She will go to into physical therapy after graduation.
35/48
Davina Agawu
We are bragging about this awesome young lady Nia Eberhard for her wonderful achievements! She is a Salutatorian and is graduating from Denton High School! We love you very much and although we’ll miss you, we look forward to visiting and watching you achieving so much. Love you lots -From the Village.
36/48
Please consider featuring senior A’Niyah Watkins from Coppell High School. Watch out world, here we come….. Once we figured out there would be no graduation, we got out the family camera and used abandoned props in the deserted highland park village to celebrate our graduate.
37/48
Ashley Ridgeway-Washington
Please consider featuring senior A’Niyah Watkins from Coppell High School. Seniors….traversing a whole new world!
38/48
Tonni Grant, Ed.D.
Please meet an amazing Class of 2020 graduate, Jalen Chadwick. Jalen is a graduate of All Saints Episcopal School in Fort Worth, TX. His plans are to attend Texas A&M University, study finance, and become an Investment Banker utilizing his knowledge to assist lower to middle class families prepare for their children’s college education. Jalen is very active in his church, Beth Eden Missionary Baptist Church of Fort Worth, where he is a member of several ministries including usher, courtesy, choir, and mime just to name a few. His family and “village” are very proud of all of the amazing things Jalen has accomplished and look forward to all that God has in store for him.
39/48
Anna Vazquez
My son Christian Noel Vazquez is graduating from South Grand Prairie High School. Christian will be attending Mountain View College under the Promise Pledge and will pursue a degree in Construction Management.
Christian has played Varsity Soccer and Football for South Grand Prairie HS
40/48
Karen Groves
Jack Daniel is graduating from the Northwest High School STEM Academy in Justin. He played Varsity Texans Football, is a member of National Honor Society, National Technical Honor Society and is an Eagle Scout. Jack will be attending the Whitacre College of Engineering at Texas Tech University in the fall.
41/48
Cassondra Lewis
Jai’Shaun is a class of 2020 high school graduating child from South Hills High School.
Jai’Shaun is 18 yrs old and will be attending Texas A&M when school starts back up in August for Chemical engineer. I would love for my son to be recognize just as well as the rest of the student… You may give me a call are email me with any other questions.
42/48
ATIM & PETER RILEY
Arinze Appio-Riley graduating from the Texas Academy of Math and Science (TAMS) at UNT and will be attending Rice University as a pre-med major in the Fall.
43/48
ATIM & PETER RILEY
44/48
Caitlyn Anguiano
South Grand Prairie High School
She will major in Biology and plans to become a pediatric nurse practitioner.
45/48
Kim L
Meet our PHS 2020 graduate, Alyssa, who has attended Prosper ISD since the 6th grade. Alyssa is the oldest of three girls and has an amazing spirit about her that lights up a room. Alyssa has a great sense of humor and loves to put smiles on other’s faces with a well delivered joke or compliment. Alyssa enjoys spending time with her family and two dogs as well as typical teenager activities with her friends. Alyssa is very artistic and creative where she expresses herself through art, crafts, and fashion. In the Fall of 2020, Alyssa will be attend Collin County Community College to complete her foundational college courses before transferring to one of Texas’ exemplary universities to earn a B.S. in Nursing. We are so proud of Alyssa and how she has transformed into the amazing woman that she is today and cannot wait to see what the future holds for her.
46/48
Kim L
47/48
Cchea Nugent
This is Saylor Nugent, graduating from Plano Senior High School with AP Honors. He played varsity football, and will be attending Southern Methodist University this Fall for Engineering. He has been a teen leader at his church for two years, and interned on the media team as well. Saylor has been on mission trips serving in New York City, United Kingdom, Washington, D.C., and Colorado. Saylor has been members of three choirs, and has sung with Credo Choir on stage at Carnegie Hall in New York City. He is an amazing big brother, student, friend, nephew, and son with aspirations to work on automotive engineering one day.
48/48
Astrid Leon
This is my senior Anahi Celeste Leon. She attends West Mesquite High school. She is captain of the varsity cheer squad and also is part of National Honor society. She has committed for cheer to attend Texas Wesleyan University in Fort Worth. She plans to pursue a bachelor in exercise science to later become a physical therapist.