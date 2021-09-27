Pfizer Booster Shots Being Delivered in Dallas County

Booster shots for the Pfizer version of the COVID-19 vaccine are being administered in Dallas County as of Monday.

The booster is only being made available to people who have previously received the Pfizer vaccine, and who also fall under any of the following criteria:

People who are 65 years old or older.

People who live in a long-term care setting.

People age 18 and up who have underlying conditions that put them at high risk of COVID-19.

People age 18 and up whose work puts them at increased risk of exposure to COVID-19.

Booster shots will be given to people who meet the criteria and are at least six months past their primary series of the COVID-19, according to a news release from Parkland Health and Hospital System, which is running a vaccination site for Dallas County at the Ellis Davis Field House at 9191 S. Polk Street.

That vaccine site is running from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day of the week.

