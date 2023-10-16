Person hospitalized after falling off State Fair tram Saturday, officials say

A person was hospitalized Saturday afternoon after they fell off a State Fair of Texas tram, officials have confirmed.

About 3:45 p.m., fair officials were notified that a person had fallen off the tram, said Taylor Austin, a spokesperson for the State Fair of Texas.

“First aid responded immediately and determined the person required additional medical attention,” Austin said in a written statement Sunday evening.

Dallas-Fire Rescue spokesman Jason Evans said the department was called to the 4300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue shortly before 4 p.m. in response to an incident involving a tram.

To read the full story, head to Dallas Morning News.