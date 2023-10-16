State Fair of Texas

Person hospitalized after falling off State Fair tram Saturday, officials say

State Fair of Texas officials were notified of the incident shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday

By Hojun Choi

NBCDFW.com

A person was hospitalized Saturday afternoon after they fell off a State Fair of Texas tram, officials have confirmed.

About 3:45 p.m., fair officials were notified that a person had fallen off the tram, said Taylor Austin, a spokesperson for the State Fair of Texas.

“First aid responded immediately and determined the person required additional medical attention,” Austin said in a written statement Sunday evening.

Dallas-Fire Rescue spokesman Jason Evans said the department was called to the 4300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue shortly before 4 p.m. in response to an incident involving a tram.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

To read the full story, head to Dallas Morning News.

Copyright The Dallas Morning News

This article tagged under:

State Fair of TexasDallas Fire RescueState Fair
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us